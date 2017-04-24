Sadler's Wells Announces Autumn/Winter 2017 Season

Tickets are on sale from Monday 22 May at 10am for Sadler's Wells ' Autumn / Winter 2017 season, which features a host of new shows by the theatre's Associate Artists and companies produced or co-produced by Sadler's Wells , including a highly personal new production by Wayne McGregor that, in a world first for dance and the arts, has genetic sequencing at the heart of its choreographic research. These productions include a total of five world premieres by Wayne McGregor and BalletBoyz, a UK premiere by Hofesh Shechter and the much-anticipated UK premiere of International Associate Company Acosta Danza.

