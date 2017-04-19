Reward offered in Gary fire that kill...

Reward offered in Gary fire that killed 3 young cousins

41 min ago Read more: The Tribune

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a December fire that killed three young cousins in Gary. Two-year-old Yaleah Cohen, 4-year-old Alaya Pickens and 5-year-old Jayden Mitchell died after a fire tore through a second-story apartment late on Dec. 23. An investigation by the Gary fire and police departments, the ATF and the Indiana State Fire Marshall's Office concluded the fire was started by an accelerant.

