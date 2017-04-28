placeholder
A Gary man accused of killing seven women is due to face trial in two of the cases next March 18. Lake County Judge Samuel Cappas set the trial date Friday for 46-year-old Darren Vann in the strangulation deaths of 19-year-old Afrikka Hardy and 35-year-old Anith Jones in October 2014. The Times reports Vann is expected to face a separate trial in connection with the slayings of five other women.
