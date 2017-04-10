Joe Jackson Now Solidly Behind the Mi...

Joe Jackson Now Solidly Behind the Michael Jackson Estate

Michael Jackson 's Estate has an ally who was once it's arch enemy -- none other than Michael's dad, Joe . We've learned Joe is now a staunch supporter of the Estate he once claimed was robbing members of his family of their just deserts.

