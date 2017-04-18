How a gritty Midwestern city is emerg...

How a gritty Midwestern city is emerging as a model for civility

Gary, Ind., hosts World Civility Day on Thursday, drawing attendees from as far afield as Kenya as part of an ongoing campaign that has boosted not only civility but also the city's own self-image. Many in Gary, Ind., are striving to establish a new narrative for the city of 80,000 - one of progress earned through taking on the city's deep segregation, stagnant politics, and repressive self-image.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

