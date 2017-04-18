How a gritty Midwestern city is emerging as a model for civility
Gary, Ind., hosts World Civility Day on Thursday, drawing attendees from as far afield as Kenya as part of an ongoing campaign that has boosted not only civility but also the city's own self-image. Many in Gary, Ind., are striving to establish a new narrative for the city of 80,000 - one of progress earned through taking on the city's deep segregation, stagnant politics, and repressive self-image.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Add your comments below
Gary Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Sibley's bath house (Apr '15)
|Apr 15
|Jeff
|31
|Prostitution
|Apr 14
|Gloria D
|2
|The Brotherhood Mc (Feb '15)
|Apr 10
|Giggity giggity
|12
|Melissa Sancillo
|Apr 5
|Carlos B
|1
|Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16)
|Apr 4
|Lanny
|11
|Munster Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|12
Find what you want!
Search Gary Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC