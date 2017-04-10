Doing dual-credit right

Doing dual-credit right

Schools are cheating their students by offering "dual-credit lite," charges Kevin Teasley, founder of the Greater Educational Opportunities Foundation in Indianapolis, on Flypaper. Offering dual-credit classes on the high school campus gives students no experience of learning on a college campus with college-age students, he writes.

