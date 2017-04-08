Chicago man showing off car clocked at 160 mph on Indiana Toll Road
A Chicago man who wanted to show his friends how fast his new sports car could go ended up in jail after being clocked on radar going over 150 mph on the Indiana Toll Road. An Indiana State Police trooper was sitting in a marked squad car about 1:30 a.m. Friday in the crossover on I-90 just east of the Cline Avenue exit in Gary, according to ISP.
