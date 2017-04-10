Body Found in Indiana Marsh, Police I...

Body Found in Indiana Marsh, Police Investigating

Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a marsh area in Gary, Indiana, Thursday, authorities confirmed. The male body was recovered about 3:46 p.m. from a marsh area off Chase Street near West 35th Avenue, authorities said.

