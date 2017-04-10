Body Found in Indiana Marsh, Police Investigating
Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a marsh area in Gary, Indiana, Thursday, authorities confirmed. The male body was recovered about 3:46 p.m. from a marsh area off Chase Street near West 35th Avenue, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gary Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Penelope W
|20,951
|Sibley's bath house (Apr '15)
|Apr 10
|Jeff
|27
|The Brotherhood Mc (Feb '15)
|Apr 10
|Giggity giggity
|12
|Melissa Sancillo
|Apr 5
|Carlos B
|1
|Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16)
|Apr 4
|Lanny
|11
|Munster Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|12
|I Will Always Love Gary Indiana (Aug '08)
|Mar 23
|poppa12
|104
Find what you want!
Search Gary Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC