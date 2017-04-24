A Graphic Memoir About Learning to Cope with What's Left Behind
At the center of Kristen Radtke's graphic memoir Imagine Wanting Only This is the death of her uncle, with whom she is very close. The book begins when she's a child, young enough to still be amazed by catching fireflies with her uncle, whose rare, life-threatening genetic heart condition is mentioned within the first few pages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Add your comments below
Gary Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|New york
|20,976
|Sibley's bath house (Apr '15)
|19 hr
|Gloria D
|34
|Midlothian Man jailed after causing mayhem :: T... (Aug '10)
|Apr 25
|Shorty
|36
|Prostitution
|Apr 14
|Gloria D
|2
|The Brotherhood Mc (Feb '15)
|Apr 10
|Giggity giggity
|12
|Melissa Sancillo
|Apr 5
|Carlos B
|1
|Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16)
|Apr 4
|Lanny
|11
Find what you want!
Search Gary Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC