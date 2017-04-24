A Graphic Memoir About Learning to Co...

A Graphic Memoir About Learning to Cope with What's Left Behind

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Hyperallergic

At the center of Kristen Radtke's graphic memoir Imagine Wanting Only This is the death of her uncle, with whom she is very close. The book begins when she's a child, young enough to still be amazed by catching fireflies with her uncle, whose rare, life-threatening genetic heart condition is mentioned within the first few pages.

