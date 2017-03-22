The Jacksons to show you the way to go at Scarborough Open Air Theatre in June

THE Jacksons will play Scarborough Open Air Theatre on June 17 as the soul brothers from Gary, Indiana mark the 50th anniversary of signing their first record contract. Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 9am on 01723 818111, 01723 383636 and 0844 844 0444; at scarboroughopenairtheatre.com and ticketmaster.co.uk or in person from the theatre box office in Burniston Road and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau in Scarborough Town Hall, St Nicholas Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.