The hidden costs of segregation
It's pretty well established that racial segregation limits access to jobs, education, public services and other resources for people in high-poverty neighborhoods. The Urban Institute analyzed data from the 100 most populous metro areas in the 1990, 2000 and 2010 censuses and found that less segregated regions had higher average incomes and educational attainment and lower homicide rates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Gary Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|OneMore
|20,943
|Melissa Sancillo
|Wed
|Carlos B
|1
|Sibley's bath house (Apr '15)
|Apr 4
|Alan
|23
|Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16)
|Apr 4
|Lanny
|11
|The Brotherhood Mc (Feb '15)
|Mar 27
|Concerned one
|10
|Munster Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|12
|I Will Always Love Gary Indiana (Aug '08)
|Mar 23
|poppa12
|104
Find what you want!
Search Gary Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC