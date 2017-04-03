The hidden costs of segregation

It's pretty well established that racial segregation limits access to jobs, education, public services and other resources for people in high-poverty neighborhoods. The Urban Institute analyzed data from the 100 most populous metro areas in the 1990, 2000 and 2010 censuses and found that less segregated regions had higher average incomes and educational attainment and lower homicide rates.

