The Black Metal Dialogues Live
"Around 2003, I was just bored one night and started emailing black metal bands, just being an idiot and asking silly questions to see how they'd respond because they are known for taking themselves very seriously, which I always think is funny."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gary Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Henry Francisco
|20,900
|Charges won't be filed in rape case
|4 hr
|I pooped in my pants
|2
|Sibley's bath house (Apr '15)
|6 hr
|cock4me
|17
|Roy Odle Of Lake Village putting roofies in wom...
|Mar 8
|Wanda
|12
|Chastinea Reeves murder case update
|Feb 27
|Mother of 9
|1
|tranny - shemale (Mar '14)
|Feb 26
|Peter
|15
|Mariah at Hooters
|Feb 23
|Customer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gary Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC