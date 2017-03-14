SXSW Comedy Review: Witch Taint Black...

SXSW Comedy Review: Witch Taint Blackest metal and droll humor combine for nonstop laughs

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Austin Chronicle

The answer is hopefully "yes," because Dave Hill - the comedian and writer whose Witch Taint: The Black Metal Dialogues Live! " packed the Hideout Theatre with SXSW attendees on Sunday - depends on his audience knowing the name of at least one semi-mainstream metal group to push his warped two-man show through successfully.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gary Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Shout It Out Loud 20,901
News Charges won't be filed in rape case 8 hr I pooped in my pants 2
Sibley's bath house (Apr '15) 11 hr cock4me 17
Roy Odle Of Lake Village putting roofies in wom... Mar 8 Wanda 12
News Chastinea Reeves murder case update Feb 27 Mother of 9 1
tranny - shemale (Mar '14) Feb 26 Peter 15
Mariah at Hooters Feb 23 Customer 1
See all Gary Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gary Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Lake County was issued at March 14 at 10:29PM EDT

Gary Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gary Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Gary, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,079 • Total comments across all topics: 279,556,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC