One man injured, another killed in two Gary shootings
Jason D. Harris, 24, with addresses in both Gary and Griffith, was shot multiple times and found lying in the back yard of a vacant house in the 400 block of Ellsworth Street about 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Gary Lt. Thomas Pawlak said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gary Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|57 min
|HELL YEAH
|20,923
|Roy Odle Of Lake Village putting roofies in wom...
|Thu
|Greg Bentlt
|14
|Sibley's bath house (Apr '15)
|Mar 15
|Alan
|19
|Charges won't be filed in rape case
|Mar 14
|I pooped in my pants
|2
|Chastinea Reeves murder case update
|Feb 27
|Mother of 9
|1
|tranny - shemale (Mar '14)
|Feb 26
|Peter
|15
|Mariah at Hooters
|Feb 23
|Customer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gary Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC