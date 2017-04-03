New Music Friday: 14 releases to hear...

New Music Friday: 14 releases to hear now

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Boston Herald

Every Friday, artists drop anticipated albums, surprise singles, and hyped collaborations. As part of New Music Friday, EW's music team chooses some of the essential new tunes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gary Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr OneMore 20,943
Melissa Sancillo Wed Carlos B 1
Sibley's bath house (Apr '15) Apr 4 Alan 23
Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16) Apr 4 Lanny 11
The Brotherhood Mc (Feb '15) Mar 27 Concerned one 10
Munster Music Forum (Dec '12) Mar 24 Musikologist 12
I Will Always Love Gary Indiana (Aug '08) Mar 23 poppa12 104
See all Gary Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gary Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lakeshore Flood Warning for Lake County was issued at April 06 at 9:29PM EDT

Gary Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gary Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Gary, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,162 • Total comments across all topics: 280,103,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC