Murder charges dropped against Gary woman in 2012 death

Charges have been dropped against a Gary woman who has been in jail for more than four years accused of arranging the death of a business associate. The Times reports Porter County Prosecutor Brian Gensel said in court Monday that investigators weren't able to establish enough evidence linking 46-year-old Sheaurice Major to the killing of 72-year-old Carl Griffith Sr. on Nov. 1, 2012.

