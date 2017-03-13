Man in jail after alleged robbery -
Demarcus Washington, 19, was arrested in Gary, Ind., on a robbery warrant after he allegedly stuck a 23-year-old male with a fireman and took a cell phone, valued at $794, in November 2016 according to a Fairborn police report. Washington was booked into the jail Feb. 14 and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gary Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Shout It Out Loud
|20,901
|Charges won't be filed in rape case
|8 hr
|I pooped in my pants
|2
|Sibley's bath house (Apr '15)
|11 hr
|cock4me
|17
|Roy Odle Of Lake Village putting roofies in wom...
|Mar 8
|Wanda
|12
|Chastinea Reeves murder case update
|Feb 27
|Mother of 9
|1
|tranny - shemale (Mar '14)
|Feb 26
|Peter
|15
|Mariah at Hooters
|Feb 23
|Customer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gary Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC