Man in jail after alleged robbery

Demarcus Washington, 19, was arrested in Gary, Ind., on a robbery warrant after he allegedly stuck a 23-year-old male with a fireman and took a cell phone, valued at $794, in November 2016 according to a Fairborn police report. Washington was booked into the jail Feb. 14 and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.

