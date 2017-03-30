Indiana student earns B.A., high school diploma at same time
Raven Osborne has an amazing story to tell. The 18-year-old high school senior at 21st Century Charter School in Gary will earn a bachelor's degree in sociology with a minor in early childhood education from Purdue University Northwest on May 5, the same month she will earn a high school diploma from the charter school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
