Indiana high court to hold arguments ...

Indiana high court to hold arguments at Rucker alma mater

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Republic

The Indiana Supreme Court will travel to retiring Justice Robert Rucker's high school alma mater this week to hear oral arguments in a civil negligence case. The court hearing will be Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy in Gary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gary Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Now_What- 20,876
News Chastinea Reeves murder case update Feb 27 Mother of 9 1
tranny - shemale (Mar '14) Feb 26 Peter 15
Sibley's bath house (Apr '15) Feb 26 Nervous 11
Mariah at Hooters Feb 23 Customer 1
The Brotherhood Mc (Feb '15) Feb 20 Nobody 8
Black Oak,Indiana (Feb '09) Feb 8 bvh 69
See all Gary Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gary Forum Now

Gary Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gary Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Gary, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,652 • Total comments across all topics: 279,361,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC