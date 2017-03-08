Ind. Courts - Justice Rucker holds co...

Ind. Courts - Justice Rucker holds court yesterday in hometown Gary

Nearly 50 years after crossing the stage as a high school graduate, Robert Rucker returned to Roosevelt High School, but this time as a member of the Indiana Supreme Court. Instead of wearing a cap and gown and carrying a diploma, he wore his judicial robe and carried a gavel.

