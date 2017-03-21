Gary baby sitter charged after 8-month-olda s 2016 death
A Gary baby sitter has been charged with battery and neglect in the April 2016 death of an 8-month-old baby in her care. Lake County police on Tuesday said prosecutors have approved the charges against 26-year-old Trisha Woodworth in the death of Maci Moor of Hammond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gary Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chastinea Reeves murder case update
|16 hr
|bangle
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|That One White Guy
|20,929
|Highland Politics (Oct '07)
|Sun
|Concerned
|5
|Roy Odle Of Lake Village putting roofies in wom...
|Mar 16
|Greg Bentlt
|14
|Sibley's bath house (Apr '15)
|Mar 15
|Alan
|19
|Charges won't be filed in rape case
|Mar 14
|I pooped in my pants
|2
|tranny - shemale (Mar '14)
|Feb 26
|Peter
|15
Find what you want!
Search Gary Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC