Gary baby sitter charged after 8-month-olda s 2016 death

A Gary baby sitter has been charged with battery and neglect in the April 2016 death of an 8-month-old baby in her care. Lake County police on Tuesday said prosecutors have approved the charges against 26-year-old Trisha Woodworth in the death of Maci Moor of Hammond.

