Fine Arts Academy presents - The Music Man' fundraiser

Madison Consolidated High School's Fine Arts Academy will offer a night of entertainment next week as a fundraiser for the program and to begin a scholarship. Meredith Willson's "The Music Man" will be presented in concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Opal E. Sherman Auditorium.

