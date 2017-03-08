Counterculture Quarterly - Evergreen ...

Counterculture Quarterly - Evergreen Review' Revived Online

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Publishers' Weekly

Evergreen Review , the legendary counterculture and literary quarterly founded by celebrated Grove Press publisher Barney Rosset, is being revived as an online publication. The online version of the historic publication went live earlier this week.

