BWW Review: 'Dancing in the Street' with Motown the Musical at Old National Centre
Imagine an era full of raw energy, vivid passion, and a thirst, drive, and talent that is unparalleled in American musical history. This vibrant scene is revived in Motown the Musical , an embodiment of a people's voice that speaks to the soul of America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gary Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sibley's bath house (Apr '15)
|58 min
|Thomas
|22
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|The Brotherhood Mc (Feb '15)
|Mar 27
|Concerned one
|10
|Munster Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|12
|I Will Always Love Gary Indiana (Aug '08)
|Mar 23
|poppa12
|104
|Chastinea Reeves murder case update
|Mar 20
|bangle
|2
|Highland Politics (Oct '07)
|Mar 19
|Concerned
|5
Find what you want!
Search Gary Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC