Seven U.S. Schools to Receive Andrew Lloyd Webber Classroom Grants
The American Theatre Wing announced today the recipients of the Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative Classroom Resource Grants. Grant requests of up to $100,000 were considered for K-12 public schools, with over 175 applications received, which requested nearly $6,000,000 in total.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gary Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|mexico
|20,850
|The Brotherhood Mc (Feb '15)
|10 hr
|Nobody
|8
|Black Oak,Indiana (Feb '09)
|Feb 8
|bvh
|69
|Longtime US residents, aspiring citizens caught...
|Jan 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Toyota to invest $600 million, create 400 jobs ...
|Jan 25
|ben
|1
|Hoosier Cabinet info (Jul '07)
|Jan 24
|Weaver
|325
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA bubba teeth bubba t Bra...
|Jan 21
|so you know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gary Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC