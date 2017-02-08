Serial killer algorithm lets anyone a...

Serial killer algorithm lets anyone analyse crimes

13 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

A non-profit group in the US is keeping tabs on unsolved murders across the country - and their software can spot unnoticed trends to reveal a possible serial killer. They've so far compiled details on more than 600,000 homicides, and as it's available for free online, anyone can access the data to look for connections in unsolved cases.

