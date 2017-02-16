Phoenix Theatre Stages Sex with Stran...

Phoenix Theatre Stages Sex with Strangers This Spring

Phoenix Theatre of Indianapolis announces Sex with Strangers, opening tonight, February 16, 2017 on the Frank and Katrina Basile Stage. This production runs through April 9, 2017, with Bill Simmons serving as director.

