Phoenix Theatre Partners with JCC for One-Night-Only an Act of God

The Phoenix Theatre and the Indianapolis JCC will present a special partnership performance of An Act of God, by David Javerbaum . This divine comedy travels from the Phoenix Theatre to the JCC for one night only, March 7, 2017 at 7 p.m. Reserve your tickets by calling 317-251-9467.

