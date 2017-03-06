Hoffman Estates woman, 20, dies in crash

Hoffman Estates woman, 20, dies in crash

Friday Feb 24

Samantha Salvador, a 20-year-old Hoffman Estates woman, died in this two-car crash on I-65 in Gary, Indiana, Thursday morning. A 20-year-old Hoffman Estates woman died in a two-car crash on I-65 in Gary, Indiana, on Thursday morning.

