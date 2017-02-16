Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old Gary girl
Chastinea Reeves is a 15 year old black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. Chastinea Reeves was wearing a grey t-shirt and black jeans when last seen.
