Why White Musician Thug Entrancer Dro...

Why White Musician Thug Entrancer Dropped "Thug" From His Name

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Denver Westword

A DIY dude riding high in the minimalist techno sphere, Ryan McRyhew has been playing music in some form or another for more than a decade. From his early synthetic beatmaking explorations as half of the duo BDRMPPL to the deeply personal work he created as Hideous Men with Kristi Schaefer, his collaborator in music and life, McRyhew's sound has always been laced with a deep reverence for hip-hop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gary Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for twins Sherri and Kerri.. Sun Twins Sherri and ... 1
Review: Cabinet Mania of Munster Indiana (Mar '16) Sun markhoff 10
Twins Jan 12 Looking For Family 1
Looking 4child molester Jan 9 Michelle rich akes 1
Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16) Jan 8 Lars 10
Black Oak,Indiana (Feb '09) Jan 6 Franky m 68
Prostitution Jan 5 Sadie 1
See all Gary Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gary Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lake County was issued at January 17 at 11:13AM EST

Gary Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gary Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Gary, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,132 • Total comments across all topics: 277,993,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC