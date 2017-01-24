Trial date set for ex-officer charged...

Trial date set for ex-officer charged in slaying of woman

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Tribune

An August trial date has been set for a former Hammond and Gary police officer charged in the death of the mother of three of his children. Kevin Campbell of Hobart has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the shooting death of his former girlfriend, 30-year-old Tiara Thomas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gary Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA bubba teeth bubba t Bra... Sat so you know 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Well Well 20,775
Looking for twins Sherri and Kerri.. Jan 15 Twins Sherri and ... 1
Review: Cabinet Mania of Munster Indiana (Mar '16) Jan 15 markhoff 10
Twins Jan 12 Looking For Family 1
Looking 4child molester Jan 9 Michelle rich akes 1
Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16) Jan 8 Lars 10
See all Gary Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gary Forum Now

Gary Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gary Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gary, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,778 • Total comments across all topics: 278,201,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC