Trial date set for ex-officer charged in slaying of woman
An August trial date has been set for a former Hammond and Gary police officer charged in the death of the mother of three of his children. Kevin Campbell of Hobart has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the shooting death of his former girlfriend, 30-year-old Tiara Thomas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gary Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA bubba teeth bubba t Bra...
|Sat
|so you know
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|Looking for twins Sherri and Kerri..
|Jan 15
|Twins Sherri and ...
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Munster Indiana (Mar '16)
|Jan 15
|markhoff
|10
|Twins
|Jan 12
|Looking For Family
|1
|Looking 4child molester
|Jan 9
|Michelle rich akes
|1
|Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16)
|Jan 8
|Lars
|10
Find what you want!
Search Gary Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC