Today in history: Cadillac man lost in European war zone

Jan. 10, 1917 Cadillac resident Oliver F. LaFave Jr. was lost in the war zone of Europe. LaFave, a former private in the United States Army, left Gary, Indiana, in 1915 for Ind... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.