Statea s tattoo history on display at Indiana University

In the exhibit that was to open Friday at the Grunwald Gallery of Art on the Indiana University-Bloomington campus, Indiana's tattoo history will be on full display in the most comprehensive collection to date, curator Jeremy Sweet believes. It took a year to put together the exhibit, which is co-curated by Sweet, a tattoo enthusiast and associate director of the gallery, and tattoo artist Colin McClain, owner of Time and Tide Tattoo on East Sixth Street.

