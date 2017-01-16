Statea s tattoo history on display at...

Statea s tattoo history on display at Indiana University

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Tribune

In the exhibit that was to open Friday at the Grunwald Gallery of Art on the Indiana University-Bloomington campus, Indiana's tattoo history will be on full display in the most comprehensive collection to date, curator Jeremy Sweet believes. It took a year to put together the exhibit, which is co-curated by Sweet, a tattoo enthusiast and associate director of the gallery, and tattoo artist Colin McClain, owner of Time and Tide Tattoo on East Sixth Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gary Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for twins Sherri and Kerri.. 12 hr Twins Sherri and ... 1
Review: Cabinet Mania of Munster Indiana (Mar '16) 23 hr markhoff 10
Twins Jan 12 Looking For Family 1
Looking 4child molester Jan 9 Michelle rich akes 1
Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16) Jan 8 Lars 10
Black Oak,Indiana (Feb '09) Jan 6 Franky m 68
Prostitution Jan 5 Sadie 1
See all Gary Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gary Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lake County was issued at January 15 at 9:29PM EST

Gary Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gary Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Gary, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,930 • Total comments across all topics: 277,953,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC