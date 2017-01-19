Man, sheriffa s department dog wounded in Indiana shooting
Authorities say a man and a sheriff's department dog were wounded in an exchange of gunfire involving a sheriff's officer following an Indiana traffic stop. State police say the Lake County officer stopped a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Gary and the driver and passenger fled on foot in different directions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Gary Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for twins Sherri and Kerri..
|Jan 15
|Twins Sherri and ...
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Munster Indiana (Mar '16)
|Jan 15
|markhoff
|10
|Twins
|Jan 12
|Looking For Family
|1
|Looking 4child molester
|Jan 9
|Michelle rich akes
|1
|Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16)
|Jan 8
|Lars
|10
|Black Oak,Indiana (Feb '09)
|Jan 6
|Franky m
|68
|Prostitution
|Jan 5
|Sadie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gary Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC