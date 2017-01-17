Man Dies, Police Dog Wounded In Gary Shooting
Authorities say a man and a sheriff's department dog were wounded in an exchange of gunfire involving a sheriff's officer following an Indiana traffic stop. State police say the Lake County officer stopped a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Gary and the driver and passenger fled on foot in different directions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
Add your comments below
Gary Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for twins Sherri and Kerri..
|Jan 15
|Twins Sherri and ...
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Munster Indiana (Mar '16)
|Jan 15
|markhoff
|10
|Twins
|Jan 12
|Looking For Family
|1
|Looking 4child molester
|Jan 9
|Michelle rich akes
|1
|Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16)
|Jan 8
|Lars
|10
|Black Oak,Indiana (Feb '09)
|Jan 6
|Franky m
|68
|Prostitution
|Jan 5
|Sadie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gary Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC