Indiana judge lets death penalty appeal go to high court

Monday Jan 9

A northern Indiana judge has ruled that a man who faces the death penalty can appeal claiming the state's death penalty law is unconstitutional. The Post-Tribune reports that a Lake County judge made the ruling Friday in the case of 45-year-old Darren Vann, who is charged in the deaths of seven women.

Flood Warning for Lake County was issued at January 17 at 11:13AM EST

