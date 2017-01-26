Indiana group raising money for care ...

Indiana group raising money for care of wounded police dog

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: The Republic

A northwestern Indiana group is raising money for the veterinary care of a police dog wounded last week by gunfire following a Gary traffic stop. The Lake County K-9 Association is seeking donations both to care for Blade and to buy a new police dog for the county sheriff's department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gary Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr melvin perez 20,781
News Toyota to invest $600 million, create 400 jobs ... 21 hr ben 1
Hoosier Cabinet info (Jul '07) Tue Weaver 325
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA bubba teeth bubba t Bra... Jan 21 so you know 1
Looking for twins Sherri and Kerri.. Jan 15 Twins Sherri and ... 1
Review: Cabinet Mania of Munster Indiana (Mar '16) Jan 15 markhoff 10
Twins Jan 12 Looking For Family 1
See all Gary Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gary Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lake County was issued at January 25 at 9:10PM EST

Gary Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gary Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gary, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,564 • Total comments across all topics: 278,267,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC