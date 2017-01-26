Indiana group raising money for care of wounded police dog
A northwestern Indiana group is raising money for the veterinary care of a police dog wounded last week by gunfire following a Gary traffic stop. The Lake County K-9 Association is seeking donations both to care for Blade and to buy a new police dog for the county sheriff's department.
