Father of two slain outside Mpls. club Jan. 8 remembered as family man who avoided trouble
When he wasn't cutting hair or working on his music at a friend's homemade recording studio, Irvin, 35, lived quietly, watching TV and spending time with his two teenage children and 1-year-old granddaughter. After several brushes with the law in his younger days, Irvin became a dedicated family man who rarely went looking for trouble, said those who knew him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Gary Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for twins Sherri and Kerri..
|Jan 15
|Twins Sherri and ...
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Munster Indiana (Mar '16)
|Jan 15
|markhoff
|10
|Twins
|Jan 12
|Looking For Family
|1
|Looking 4child molester
|Jan 9
|Michelle rich akes
|1
|Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16)
|Jan 8
|Lars
|10
|Black Oak,Indiana (Feb '09)
|Jan 6
|Franky m
|68
|Prostitution
|Jan 5
|Sadie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gary Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC