Dog shot during Gary traffic stop released from hospital
A Lake County Canine Officer who was shot in the face during a traffic stop in Gary, Ind., has been released from the hospital. "Well, this picture should tell you something," the association said in a Facebook post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gary Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|30 min
|white girls
|20,804
|Longtime US residents, aspiring citizens caught...
|Jan 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Toyota to invest $600 million, create 400 jobs ...
|Jan 25
|ben
|1
|Hoosier Cabinet info (Jul '07)
|Jan 24
|Weaver
|325
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA bubba teeth bubba t Bra...
|Jan 21
|so you know
|1
|Looking for twins Sherri and Kerri..
|Jan 15
|Twins Sherri and ...
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Munster Indiana (Mar '16)
|Jan 15
|markhoff
|10
Find what you want!
Search Gary Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC