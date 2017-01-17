Car crossing centerline kills 3 on northern Indiana highway

Authorities say a car crossed into oncoming traffic on a northern Indiana highway, causing a crash that killed three people and critically injured two others. The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified those killed in the Tuesday afternoon crash as 33-year-old Jeffery Williams of Gary, Indiana; 30-year-old Catrina Bontrager of Goshen, Indiana; and 23-year-old Michael Nahhas of Niles, Illinois.

