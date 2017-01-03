Can the Koch Brothers Purchase Americ...

Can the Koch Brothers Purchase Americans Changing Their Minds About Environmental Protections?

The Kochs, whose use of their fortune to promote climate-change denial research has angered environmentalists, are quietly courting new allies in their quest for a fossil fuel resurgence: minorities. Since its start in the spring of 2016, Fueling U.S. Forward has sent delegates to, or hosted, at least three events aimed at black voters, arguing that they benefit most from cheap and abundant fossil fuels and have the most to lose if energy costs rise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lawyers, Guns, and Money.

