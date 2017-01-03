Can the Koch Brothers Purchase Americans Changing Their Minds About Environmental Protections?
The Kochs, whose use of their fortune to promote climate-change denial research has angered environmentalists, are quietly courting new allies in their quest for a fossil fuel resurgence: minorities. Since its start in the spring of 2016, Fueling U.S. Forward has sent delegates to, or hosted, at least three events aimed at black voters, arguing that they benefit most from cheap and abundant fossil fuels and have the most to lose if energy costs rise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lawyers, Guns, and Money.
Add your comments below
Gary Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking 4child molester
|Mon
|Michelle rich akes
|1
|Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Lars
|10
|Black Oak,Indiana (Feb '09)
|Jan 6
|Franky m
|68
|Prostitution
|Jan 5
|Sadie
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|I Will Always Love Gary Indiana (Aug '08)
|Jan 1
|Sandra Pryle Simons
|103
|Police seek help in investigation of deadly Ind...
|Dec 30
|Duke defender
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gary Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC