Show-Quality 1969 Camaro Z/28 for the...

Show-Quality 1969 Camaro Z/28 for the Street and Strip

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Super Chevy Magazine

You've probably heard of muscle cars referred to as Pro Street, Street/Strip, Pro Touring, and Street Machines, but we bet you've never heard of Show/Strip. What is Show/Strip? Glad you asked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Super Chevy Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gary Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 min granny s crinkly ... 20,743
Black Oak,Indiana (Feb '09) Thu Lee 67
Marie Drake aka Candy (Jun '16) Dec 17 Never fooled me 11
Review: Cabinet Mania of Munster Indiana (Mar '16) Dec 14 tonydinelli 9
High school Head basketball coach vs AAU Dec 14 Clinkerman34 1
Sibley's bath house (Apr '15) Dec 10 alice 10
News Buzinec wants 4th term as mayor (Aug '10) Nov 30 Lori kikkert 7
See all Gary Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gary Forum Now

Gary Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gary Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Gary, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,702 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,177

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC