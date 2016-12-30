Police seek help in investigation of deadly Indiana fire
There are 1 comment on the WANE-TV Fort Wayne story from Friday Dec 30, titled Police seek help in investigation of deadly Indiana fire. In it, WANE-TV Fort Wayne reports that:
Police in northwestern Indiana want the public's help in finding out what caused an apartment fire that killed three young children last week. The Gary Police Department is asking for anyone who knows about actions connected to the Dec. 23 fire to contact investigators.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
|
#1 Friday Dec 30
Mayor Duke just told me they have specifically asked for Ass't Chief Loudermilk!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gary Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|I Will Always Love Gary Indiana (Aug '08)
|Jan 1
|Sandra Pryle Simons
|103
|Buzinec wants 4th term as mayor (Aug '10)
|Dec 29
|Sal C
|8
|Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16)
|Dec 29
|Forest
|9
|Marie Drake aka Candy (Jun '16)
|Dec 26
|Henry
|12
|Black Oak,Indiana (Feb '09)
|Dec 22
|Lee
|67
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Munster Indiana (Mar '16)
|Dec 14
|tonydinelli
|9
Find what you want!
Search Gary Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC