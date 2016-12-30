Police seek help in investigation of ...

Police seek help in investigation of deadly Indiana fire

There are 1 comment on the WANE-TV Fort Wayne story from Friday Dec 30, titled Police seek help in investigation of deadly Indiana fire. In it, WANE-TV Fort Wayne reports that:

Police in northwestern Indiana want the public's help in finding out what caused an apartment fire that killed three young children last week. The Gary Police Department is asking for anyone who knows about actions connected to the Dec. 23 fire to contact investigators.

Duke defender

Terre Haute, IN

#1 Friday Dec 30
Mayor Duke just told me they have specifically asked for Ass't Chief Loudermilk!
