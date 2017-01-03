Official: Fire that killed 3 children...

Official: Fire that killed 3 children in Gary ruled arson

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Connecticut Post

In this Dec. 24, 2016 photo, stuffed animals lie at the foot of a tree near the scene of an apartment fire that took the lives of three children on Dec. 23, in Gary, Ind. Fire official Mark Jones, said Tuesday, Dec. 27, that the fire has been ruled an arson, but an investigation into what started it is ongoing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gary Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Now_What- 20,767
I Will Always Love Gary Indiana (Aug '08) Jan 1 Sandra Pryle Simons 103
News Police seek help in investigation of deadly Ind... Dec 30 Duke defender 1
News Buzinec wants 4th term as mayor (Aug '10) Dec 29 Sal C 8
Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16) Dec 29 Forest 9
Marie Drake aka Candy (Jun '16) Dec 26 Henry 12
Black Oak,Indiana (Feb '09) Dec 22 Lee 67
See all Gary Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gary Forum Now

Gary Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gary Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Gary, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,918 • Total comments across all topics: 277,599,147

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC