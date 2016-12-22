NNPN Rolling World Premiere of How to...

NNPN Rolling World Premiere of How to Use a Knife to Play Phoenix Theatre

Phoenix Theatre of Indianapolis announces the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of How to Use a Knife opening January 19, 2017 on the Frank and Katrina Basile Stage. This production runs through February 12, 2017, with Bryan Fonseca serving as director.

