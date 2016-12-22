NNPN Rolling World Premiere of How to Use a Knife to Play Phoenix Theatre
Phoenix Theatre of Indianapolis announces the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of How to Use a Knife opening January 19, 2017 on the Frank and Katrina Basile Stage. This production runs through February 12, 2017, with Bryan Fonseca serving as director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gary Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Marie Drake aka Candy (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Henry
|12
|Black Oak,Indiana (Feb '09)
|Dec 22
|Lee
|67
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Munster Indiana (Mar '16)
|Dec 14
|tonydinelli
|9
|High school Head basketball coach vs AAU
|Dec 14
|Clinkerman34
|1
|Sibley's bath house (Apr '15)
|Dec 10
|alice
|10
|Buzinec wants 4th term as mayor (Aug '10)
|Nov 30
|Lori kikkert
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gary Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC