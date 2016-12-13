Indiana judge gives father 40 years in 5-year-olda s death
An Indiana judge has sentenced a 35-year-old man to 40 years in prison for the death of his 5-year-old son who was found bound and beaten. The Post-Tribune reports that Lake County Judge Clarence Murray on Tuesday said the "child was tortured."
