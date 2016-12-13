Gary N. Titus
Gary N. Titus, 71, of Greenfield, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2016, at Hancock Regional Hospital. He was born on March 25, 1945, in Anderson, as the son of William A. Titus and Dortha "Dottie" Sheets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gary Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Dudley
|20,741
|Black Oak,Indiana (Feb '09)
|Thu
|Lee
|67
|Marie Drake aka Candy (Jun '16)
|Dec 17
|Never fooled me
|11
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Munster Indiana (Mar '16)
|Dec 14
|tonydinelli
|9
|High school Head basketball coach vs AAU
|Dec 14
|Clinkerman34
|1
|Sibley's bath house (Apr '15)
|Dec 10
|alice
|10
|Buzinec wants 4th term as mayor (Aug '10)
|Nov 30
|Lori kikkert
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gary Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC