E-Recycling Exec Accused Of Dumping T...

E-Recycling Exec Accused Of Dumping Toxic Materials

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Manufacturing.net

Authorities this week arrested an Indiana man and alleged that his electronics recycling businesses improperly disposed of potentially harmful components as part of a years-long, multi-million dollar scheme. The Chicago Tribune reports that Brian Brundage was charged in federal court Tuesday with five counts of income tax evasion, four counts of mail fraud and two counts of wire fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manufacturing.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gary Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 min granny s crinkly ... 20,743
Black Oak,Indiana (Feb '09) Thu Lee 67
Marie Drake aka Candy (Jun '16) Dec 17 Never fooled me 11
Review: Cabinet Mania of Munster Indiana (Mar '16) Dec 14 tonydinelli 9
High school Head basketball coach vs AAU Dec 14 Clinkerman34 1
Sibley's bath house (Apr '15) Dec 10 alice 10
News Buzinec wants 4th term as mayor (Aug '10) Nov 30 Lori kikkert 7
See all Gary Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gary Forum Now

Gary Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gary Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Gary, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,721 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,191

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC