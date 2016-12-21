E-Recycling Exec Accused Of Dumping Toxic Materials
Authorities this week arrested an Indiana man and alleged that his electronics recycling businesses improperly disposed of potentially harmful components as part of a years-long, multi-million dollar scheme. The Chicago Tribune reports that Brian Brundage was charged in federal court Tuesday with five counts of income tax evasion, four counts of mail fraud and two counts of wire fraud.
