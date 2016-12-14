Agreement with Gary to resolve Clean Water Act violations
Federal and Indiana authorities have reached an agreement with the city of Gary to resolve longstanding violations of the Clean Water Act, including the release of raw sewage. The agreement announced Wednesday includes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Justice, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Gary Sanitary District.
